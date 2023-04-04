Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 11,176 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $375.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,851. The firm has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $420.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

