Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 151 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 51,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Price Performance

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.85.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 407,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.