Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 304,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,192. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

