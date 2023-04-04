Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 581,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,831. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,677.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,219 shares of company stock worth $27,036,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.