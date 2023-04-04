Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 1,049,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

