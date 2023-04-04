Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 142,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.
QCOM traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.29. 2,533,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.
QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
