Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 214,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,331,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.86. 653,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.