Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $12.24 on Tuesday, hitting $402.75. 537,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,357. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

