Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 371 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.01. 182,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,033. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

