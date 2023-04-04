Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,379. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.