Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

QQQ traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $318.56. 32,192,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,493,516. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $368.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

