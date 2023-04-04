Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.33

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 1208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,127 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $67,167.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,133,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,308,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,543,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,127 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $67,167.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,133,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,308,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

