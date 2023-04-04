Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

Stock analysts at CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DRS opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.