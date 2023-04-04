Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $141.46 and last traded at $140.88. 2,566,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,261,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

About Life Storage

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

