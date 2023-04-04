Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LGND opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

