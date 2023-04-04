Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of LGND opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.