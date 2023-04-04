Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $151.28

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.28, but opened at $141.13. Lindsay shares last traded at $146.77, with a volume of 17,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

