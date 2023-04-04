Lisk (LSK) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $148.27 million and $4.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003799 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004499 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001176 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,530,477 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

