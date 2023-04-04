LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 737.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveOne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 602,534 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, February 10th.

LiveOne Stock Up 7.9 %

LiveOne stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

