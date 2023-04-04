Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

LMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.26. 214,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day moving average is $462.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

