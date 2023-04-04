Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $95.00 million and approximately $472,609.42 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.