Lpwm LLC Buys 13,986 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AGG opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $106.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.