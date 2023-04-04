Lpwm LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lpwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXF stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.