Lpwm LLC Has $687,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IVW opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

