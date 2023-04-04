Lpwm LLC Invests $217,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.0 %

ACN stock opened at $285.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.93. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

