Lpwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 301,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

