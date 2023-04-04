LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 353501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $745.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
