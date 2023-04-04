LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 353501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $745.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its stake in LSB Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

