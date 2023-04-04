M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). 47,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 54,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.63).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.18. The company has a market capitalization of £44.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,666.67 and a beta of 1.10.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.
