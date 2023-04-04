Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23 on April 20th

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

MGIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

