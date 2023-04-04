Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $39,972.56 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,136.87 or 0.99974319 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000868 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,880.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.