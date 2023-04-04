MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMD stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $19.26.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

