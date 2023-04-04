Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 40,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 361,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.