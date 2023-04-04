Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 40,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 361,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.
Manitowoc Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth $339,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Featured Articles
