MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

MarketWise Price Performance

MKTW opened at $1.62 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MarketWise by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $26,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.