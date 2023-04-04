Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.79. The company has a market cap of $348.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

