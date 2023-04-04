Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.88, with a volume of 126532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.