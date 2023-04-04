Metars Genesis (MRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.91 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $91.91 million and approximately $93,520.61 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.45219165 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,249.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.