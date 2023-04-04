MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in MetLife by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in MetLife by 438.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $6,436,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MET traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. 2,496,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.