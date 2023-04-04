MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 865,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $962,892.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 58,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $962,892.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,123,829. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

