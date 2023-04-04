Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Up 0.7 %

MTRAF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 1,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.