MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,959. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

