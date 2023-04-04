MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 41,815 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.29% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

