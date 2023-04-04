MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after buying an additional 259,089 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after buying an additional 81,165 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.82.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock worth $13,647,895 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD stock opened at $318.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,314.00 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $326.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

