MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

