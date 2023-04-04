MGO One Seven LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average is $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $420.82. The firm has a market cap of $281.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

