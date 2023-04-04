MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 540.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $232.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.58. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $280.60.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

