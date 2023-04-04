MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.65%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

