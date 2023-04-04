MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $320.15 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $369.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.33 and its 200 day moving average is $285.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

