MGO One Seven LLC Sells 35,717 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,717 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,862,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

