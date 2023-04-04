MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

