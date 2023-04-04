Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $72,100.80 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33.

On Friday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.16. 736,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

