Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 188,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 108,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

